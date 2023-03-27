IIT Guwahati ranked among world's top universities

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has been named as one of the world's top universities for the study of 14 subjects, according to the latest edition of the world's most-consulted university ranking.

The 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, named the world's best universities for the study of 54 academic disciplines.

IIT Guwahati has performed best in Petroleum Engineering, in which it ranks 51-100 globally and 2nd in India.

Compared to the previous year, the institution is ranked in two additional subjects. For IIT Guwahati, six of its programmes improved in rank.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati's performance in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2023, Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati is working hard to deliver quality education which will play an important role in building a brighter future for all. Aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the Institute is further improving research and development collaboration in multidisciplinary subjects. This has been possible through the collective efforts by all the faculty and students."

The Institute is home to one top 100 subjects. Based on its number of top-100 programmes, India is the home to the 21st strongest higher education system in the world. In terms of its total number of ranked programs across the 54 subject tables, India is the 12th most-represented territory in the world.

In the broad subject areas, IIT Guwahati performs best in Engineering & Technology, in which it is placed at 222.

This year, three new academic disciplines have been included in the QS World University Rankings by Subject: Data Science, Marketing and History of Art.

QS uses five key metrics to compile the subject rankings. Reputation indicators are based on the responses of 150,000 academics and 99,000 employers to QS surveys while Citations per Paper and H-Index measure research impact and productivity.

International Research Network (IRN) is used to assess cross-border research collaboration.

In terms of Academic Reputation, IIT Guwahati performed best in Engineering - Mechcal, Aeronautical and Manufacturing, in which it scored 65.9.

Further, in Employer Reputation, IIT Guwahati performed best in Mathematics, in which it scored 67.5.

In Citations per Paper, QS' measure of research quality, IIT Guwahati performed best in Environmental Sciences, in which it scored 88.6.

In H-Index, which also measures research impact and productivity, IIT Guwahati performed best in Petroleum Engineering, in which it scored 78.7

In International Research Network, IIT Guwahati performed best in Computer Science and Information Systems, in which it scored 53.7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor