IIT Hyderabad graduate commits suicide

Hyderabad, Sep 7 A student who recently graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) has allegedly committed suicide in Sangareddy town.

The 22-year-old victim, a native of Rajasthan, allegedly jumped to death from a lodge in Sangareddy town, near the IIT-H campus at Kandi.

The victim, who had completed B. Tech from IIT-H three months ago and was staying at the lodge, is suspected to have resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday night.

The body was shifted to the government hospital for autopsy.

The reason for the student's extreme step was not known.

Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The incident came barely a week after a student of IIT Hyderabad ended his life on the campus.

G. Rahul, a native of Nandyal in Kurnool district and a second-year M. Tech student, hanged himself in his hostel room on August 31.

The student's family suspected foul play. His parents were refused to accept that he died by suicide.

