IIT Jammu honours acclaimed tribal researcher Dr Javed Rahi

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has conferred an award on eminent tribal researcher Dr. Javed Rahi for his outstanding services in the promotion and development of the language, literature, and culture of the Gujjar Bakarwal tribes within Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, a function was held at IIT Jammu where Director IIT Prof. Manoj Singh Gaur presented the momento in the presence of Dr. Colin Kaur and other faculty members headed by Gujjar, Bakarwal under the banner of IIT Jammu. Along with this, an important project for the conservation of mace culture was worked on.

Dr. Javed Rahi, who is also the editor of the Gujri department at the Cultural Academy, has written a dozen books and compiled five Gujri dictionaries. He has also compiled a Gujri dictionary containing more than 70,000 words with meanings. As Cultural Academy Editor, he has edited more than 300 books.

Under his chairmanship, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also prepared the syllabus of the Gujri subject from class I to class VIII.

It should be noted that the Tribal Affairs Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has awarded Dr. Javed Rahi with the Tribal Award of the year 2022. Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy was also awarded for the best book. Apart from this, Babaglam Shah Badshah University Rajouri, Jammu University, and All India Radio have also honoured him for his services.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor