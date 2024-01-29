IIT-K joins hands with Lucknow Cantonment Board for a Waste-Free, Carbon-Neutral Campus

Kanpur, Jan 29 The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Lucknow Cantonment Board to serve as the knowledge partner in their joint mission to achieve a waste-free and carbon-neutral campus, aiming to create a scalable model in line with India’s vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2070.

The MOU was signed by Col. Mayank Sundriyal, Commander Works Engineer (CWE), Lucknow and Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur.

Representing as a knowledge partner, IIT Kanpur will support research projects, seminars, and educational initiatives while also adopting eco-friendly practices, cutting carbon emissions, and pursuing renewable energy options.

Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur, said: “As an academic institute continuously thriving for excellence, IIT Kanpur is at the forefront of pioneering innovative and sustainable solutions to tackle climate change. The recently established Kotak School of Sustainability at the institute is a significant step towards this vision. This partnership with the Lucknow Cantonment Board marks another step towards pursuing net-zero goals and carbon neutrality, which is not merely a conscientious choice but a strategic necessity. Through coordinated initiatives, we are confident that this will significantly propel us towards our shared objective.”

On signing the MoU, Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean, of Research and Development, IIT Kanpur, said: “The collaboration between IIT Kanpur and Lucknow Cantonment Board supports global efforts to fight climate change, aligning our growth trajectory with the dedication to create a stable, sustainable future.”

Col. Mayank Sundriyal, Commander Works Engineer (CWE), Lucknow, said: “The MoU reflects the progressive vision of the Lucknow Cantonment Board, showcasing its commitment to adopting innovative solutions for sustainable future. Collaborating with IIT Kanpur and leveraging its academic expertise will pave the way for transformative initiatives.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor