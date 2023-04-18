IITs should prepare students as job creators rather than job seekers: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 18 : Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday emphasized that IITs are aspiration hubs for the youth of the country and their students must aspire to become job creators.

Pradhan chaired the 55th IIT Council meeting in Bhubaneswar. The chairman and directors of all IITs attended the meeting.

The Minister further emphasized that IITs shall primarily be a vehicle for public welfare. He said that the time has come to ensure that IITs become primary catalysts in the multi-fold development of the country. IITs should resolve societal problems at a scaleable and replicate commercially viable solutions.

The Union Education further said that IITs should provide all support systems for students and should have zero tolerance for all kinds of discrimination. Students in IITs should be the face of new India with no discrimination and ready to be global citizens.

In the context of the changing global scenario and the Prime Minister's vision of an Atmrbhar Bharat as a developed country by 2047, the council discussed the need for the development of the next 25 year vision for the IITs.

The Council decided that each IIT shall deliberate with faculty, students and other stakeholders and finalize their long-term vision by next year. The council will also create a short-term strategy plan for the country's immediate needs.

Dharmendra Pradhan said the research and development fair should be an annual recurring affair, done on fixed dates and should become a globally recognizable event and IP. Research and development fair should be open to all students from the country and where everyone can participate in challenges and competitions, bringing out the best among students.

The council discussed on the ways that vacancies are filled at the earliest.

They also discussed the positive impact of PM Research Fellowship and the proposal of an extension of the programme.

With a view to having collaboration and research translation, the council discussed that it would be useful for IITs to have a closer engagement with public or private entities. Union Minister said we should ensure new young faculty get adequate support to spearhead research in the country.

Director, IIT Gandhinagar presented the possible underlying societal, psychological and other health issues behind depression among students. The council discussed several steps needed to ensure the mental health and wellness of students at IITs.

The council focussed on the need of a robust grievance redressal system, increasing psychological counselling services, reducing pressure and highlighting the importance of reducing fear of failure/rejection among students. The Minister expressed his pain regarding recent cases of suicides and called the directors to be proactive in providing all kind of support to students including developing a robust mechsm of zero tolerance for discrimination in institutes.

The reasons for student dropouts were discussed in the council. The Minister asked for ensuring that the students should be allowed multiple options as per NEP 2020.

Pradhan further directed the Higher Education department for further detailed reports and scheduling discussions on the matter.

The Council also agreed to enhance support to SC/ST students. The Council also resolved to enhance the tenure of support to female PhD students for one more additional year.

The council discussed the proposals to introduce 4 year BEd (ITEP) programme in IITs. The Minister emphasized that IITs can be torch bearers for bringing quality upgradation in teachers.

The council discussed the measures to overcome language barriers to reach out to students of rural India and make teaching-learning available in regional languages including technological tools.

The Council discussed and appreciated the efforts by several IITs to start multidisciplinary programmes.

The Minister also exhorted to prepare a Vision 2047 for IITs. In this vision, he suggested that the IITs could think of preparing their students as job creators rather than job seekers.

The Union Minister further highlighted the importance of developing a Digital library giving access to knowledge resources including our ancestral Indian scientific knowledge System to all the students and youth of the country.

