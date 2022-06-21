Illegal arms supplier held in Delhi

New Delhi, June 21 Delhi Police have arrested a desperate criminal who has been actively involved in the supply of illegal firearms, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sheikh Safikul alias Saikul alias Kaita alias Akbar, was previously involved in 30 cases of robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, criminal assault and fire on government officials, snatching, house burglary, house theft and night burglaries of different police station in Delhi-NCR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said a tip-off was received regarding the presence of the accused Sheikh Safikul in the Bhalswa Dairy area.

Subsequently, a team was constituted which laid a trap and apprehended the accused near bus stand 101, Bhalswa Dairy, Delhi along with one country made pistol.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he is involved in the supply of illegal firearms and today itself he was going to supply firearms to his associates and criminals of the area.

"He also disclosed that he has hidden one bag containing 09 more country made pistols (Katta) and 14 Live Cartridges of .315 bore and .32 bore," the DCP said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Bhalswa Dairy police station and arrested the accused.

Further probe in on, the official added.

