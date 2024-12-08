Iltija Mufti faces flak from all quarters over her 'Hindutva is a disease' remark

New Delhi, Dec 8 Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, faced severe backlash from multiple political quarters over her remarks on Hinduism.

Many leaders criticised her for making divisive statements and suggested that she "seek psychiatric help."

The controversy erupted after Iltija posted on X on Saturday, stating, "Hindutva is a disease."

"Even Lord Ram will have to hang his head in shame after seeing all this. Minor Muslim children are being beaten with chappals just because of their refusal to take the name of Ram. Hindutva is a disease that has affected millions of Indians and tarnished the name of God," she wrote.

Following the backlash, Iltija clarified her stance, stating that she invoked Lord Ram in her post to spotlight the hypocrisy of those who claim to uphold Ram Rajya while indulge in acts of brutality.

Her comments drew sharp reactions from political leaders across the spectrum, who accused her of making derogatory and divisive remarks against Hinduism.

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok said, "The Mufti family is the biggest disease for Jammu and Kashmir and the country. It is better for them to refrain from making such statements against Hindutva. If they think that Hinduism is a disease, they should stay away from it."

Congress MP Imran Masood also said that such statements are "baseless."

Maharashtra AIMIM MLA Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique said, "It is obvious that the talk of sectarianism is like a sore, a disease. Our country is secular, and everyone has their own rights here. Talking about sectarianism or discrimination is not right."

Maharashtra Congress MLA Amin Patel stressed the fundamental right to practice any religion on wants.

"Every person has a right to practice their religion and faith. We, hailing from the land of Ganga and Yamuna, should respect all religions," he said.

Shiv Sena MLA Ashish Jaiswal dismissed her remarks, saying, "She is herself ill."

Maharashtra BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar commented, "She should consult a psychiatrist and get herself tested. She is the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, so it is not necessary to discuss her."

Rohit Pawar, the SP MLA in Maharashtra stressed that no one should make "such derogatory statements" about any religion.

