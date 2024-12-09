Iltija Mufti’s remark on 'Hindutva' shows her lack of intelligence: Ex-MP Minister Usha Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 9 Former Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP legislator Usha Thakur on Monday described the “Hindutva is a disease” remark of Iltija Mufti, daughter of former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, as baseless and meaningless.

Speaking to IANS, Thakur said, “The statement of Iltiza is very baseless and meaningless. Neither does she know about Hindutva nor does she know about Shri Ram. India is a country of Vedas; of Sanatanis... such comments of her on the world's best way of life (Hindutva) only show her lack of intelligence.”

Reacting to Iltija Mufti’s comment on Lord Ram, the BJP leader said, “Ram is the nation, he is synonymous with the nation. The dignified life of Ram ji is an inspiration for every Indian. To have such thoughts for Lord Shri Ram shows her anti-nation mindset.”

When asked whether there should be ‘Ram Ki Pathshala’ in schools of J&K, she said, “Why shouldn't it happen? Why only in Jammu and Kashmir and only in India? These schools should be all over the world. We are going to become the Vishwaguru. We are going to be Swarnim Bharat by 2047 and if the entire humanity wants happiness, peace and satisfaction, then they should lead the best life of Lord Shri Ram.”

The controversy over Iltija’s remarks erupted on Saturday after she posted on X, stating, "Hindutva is a disease."

"Even Lord Ram will have to hang his head in shame after seeing all this. Minor Muslim children are being beaten with chappals just because of their refusal to take the name of Ram. Hindutva is a disease that has affected millions of Indians and tarnished the name of God," she wrote.

Following the backlash, Iltija clarified her stance, stating that she invoked Lord Ram in her post to spotlight the hypocrisy of those who claim to uphold Ram Rajya while indulging in acts of brutality.

