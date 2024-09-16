"I’m Not Afraid of Anyone": Chirag Paswan Opens Up About Political Challenges and His Relationship With PM Modi

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan discussed his political journey in a recent interview, revealing his strong bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have a good relationship with PM Modi. If it weren't for him, I might not be where I am today, and my relationship with him will last until my last breath," he stated.

Recovering and managing the party after the recent events is an unforgettable experience for me. Although my party faced challenges, everything is now fine, and I gained valuable life lessons during those tough times. I believe every aspect of government is crucial, and I am not afraid of anyone," stated Chirag Paswan during a News18 program.

On the topic of a caste-wise census, Paswan emphasized its importance, saying, "It should be conducted to provide accurate numbers. A caste-wise census will ensure that the benefits of schemes reach all communities and is vital for budget allocations. The Lok Janshakti Party will contest the elections only in alliance with the NDA, as the situation in the last assembly elections was different."

During the conversation, Paswan addressed various issues, including his marriage plans. He stated, "I will not be getting married this year," and added that Rahul Gandhi will not become Prime Minister. Additionally, he confirmed that he will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections under Nitish Kumar's leadership.