"I Am Modi, No One Can Pressurize Me": Prime Minister Modi’s Anecdote with Barack Obama (Watch Video)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th Global Re-Invest Renewable Energy Investors Meet in Gandhinagar, where he emphasized the critical importance of renewable energy for India's future. During his address, he expressed confidence that the future of energy, technology, and politics would be extensively discussed over the course of the three-day event.

He highlighted that in the last 100 days, the Indian government has made significant strides, including the approval of 12 smart cities and high-speed corridors, and the launch of 15 new *Made in India* Vande Bharat trains, underscoring the government’s commitment to infrastructure development.

PM Modi also reflected on his government’s achievements, mentioning the construction of 4 crore homes in the last term and the initiation of 3 crore more homes in the current term. He shared his vision for India’s third term under his leadership, stating that it will focus on uplifting marginalized communities and moving towards the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor's Meet in Gandhinagar.https://t.co/WvFwcsHeuj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2024

On the subject of renewable energy, PM Modi reiterated India's dedication to green energy and net-zero commitments, stressing that these are not just aspirational goals, but essential needs for the country. He also pointed out the establishment of a research fund of Rs 1 trillion to foster innovation, particularly in electric mobility and bioproduction, and spoke about the recent Global Semiconductor Summit, which drew global participation.

In a lighter moment, Modi shared an anecdote involving former US President Barack Obama. During a bilateral meeting in Delhi, a journalist asked whether Modi was under international pressure to meet certain targets related to global standards. Modi responded that he was not under pressure from other countries, but rather felt accountable to future generations of Indians, working for their betterment.

His speech highlighted India's focus on sustainable growth, technological advancement, and its forward-thinking approach to tackling challenges like climate change.