IMA issues advisory on impending COVID outbreak

In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

IMA have issued advisory to its states and local branches to take necessary preparatory steps in case of COVID outbreak in the areas. IMA also appeals all its member to work proactively as done in the past to combat the outbreak. As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure, stated release.

Earlier, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a meeting with senior officials and experts to review the COVID-19 situation in India. This comes amid report of the sudden rise in COVID cases in China, Japan, Brazil among other countries.

Union Health secreatary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to States and Union Territories had said that in view of the sudden spurt of cases being witnessed in Japan, USA, Korea, Brazil and China, it is essential to gear up whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track variants through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network.