IMD Forecasts Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall in Delhi on June 29 and 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the national capital over the upcoming weekend. Parts of the city experienced showers on Thursday, providing much-needed relief to Delhi residents from the prevailing heat.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, isolated places in Delhi and other states are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph on June 28.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Delhi on June 29 and June 30. According to the IMD, heavy rain is classified as precipitation ranging from 64.5 mm to 124.4 mm in a day, while very heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 mm and 244.4 mm in a day. An independent weather agency mentioned on Wednesday that the monsoon is expected to arrive in Delhi over the upcoming weekend.

The weather department has predicted localized flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses due to very heavy rainfall in Delhi on June 29 and 30.

