IMD Issues 5-Day Red Alert for Heatwave in Delhi, Government Urges Schools to Begin Early Vacations

Delhi experienced extreme heat for the fourth consecutive day on Monday, with temperatures surpassing 46 degrees Celsius at six out of fifteen NCR weather stations. Consequently, weather officials have extended the red alert until Friday, and the government has ordered schools still in session to begin summer vacations immediately.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions in several parts of Delhi, with severe heatwave conditions expected in other areas. A red alert has been issued by the IMD for the next five days.

All the govt. schools are closed wef 11.05.24. However, it has been observed that some of the govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools are still open during ongoing severe heat waves. Therefore, all the heads of govt. aided and unaided recognised private schools of Delhi are advised to close the schools for summer vacation with immediate effect, read the circular.

Delhi has seen a steady increase in temperatures over the past few days, peaking this summer at 44.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The temperature was 43.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, up from 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday.