IMD issues red alert for several Odisha districts over severe heat wave conditions

Bhubaneswar, April 26 The IMD regional centre here on Thursday issued a red alert for several districts of Odisha, warning people about severe heat wave conditions over the next two days - on April 26 and 27.

The IMD predicted that the temperature would rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the next two days and that no major changes in the prevailing heat wave conditions were likely.

Similarly, an orange warning has been issued for several other districts for the next couple of days.

The weather forecasting agency also forecast that severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over nine districts - Gajapati, Ganjam, Balasore Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Bolangir, Nuapada, and Kalahandi on April 26. Similar weather conditions will prevail in 15 districts of the state, including the above nine, on April 27.

The IMD has advised people to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during peak hours - between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Election rallies/ gatherings need to be judiciously monitored during peak hours of the day (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). Also, people going for rallies/ gatherings are advised to take necessary precautions to avoid prolonged exposure in high humid & temperature areas," it said.

Meanwhile, Jharsuguda, at 43.8 degrees Celsius, recorded the maximum temperature in Odisha on Thursday. The mercury remained above 43 degrees Celsius at Baripada, Talcher, Nuapada, and Boudh. Bhubaneswar recorded a maximum of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

