IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday

Chennai, April 22 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 15 districts in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The RMC said in a statement, "Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive heavy rains on April 23."

The statement also said that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will occur at a few places in Puducherry and Karaikkal on April 24 and April 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor