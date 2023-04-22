IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
By IANS | Published: April 22, 2023 07:48 PM 2023-04-22T19:48:04+5:30 2023-04-22T20:05:10+5:30
Chennai, April 22 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in 15 districts in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.
The RMC said in a statement, "Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Theni, Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruppatur and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive heavy rains on April 23."
The statement also said that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms will occur at a few places in Puducherry and Karaikkal on April 24 and April 25.
