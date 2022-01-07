IMD predicts heavy snowfall, rain in parts of J-K tomorrow

Intensity of Snowfall and rainfall in parts of Jammu and Kashmir are likely to increase on Friday and Saturday, the weather department has predicted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said that intensity of the ongoing snowfall at Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain at scattered places is expected to increase "as the day progresses" and on Saturday resulting in heavy rain/snow in the Union Territory.

Kashmir recorded widespread light to moderate rain and snow, with the highest snowfall in Gulmarg (43.4 mm) and Batote (44 mm) during the early hours on Wednesday.

Jammu AP division recorded 88.6 mm rainfall and Kathua which recorded 80 mm rainfall.

GULMARG recorded 43.4 mm snow and 43 mm rain, followed by Pahalgam that recorded 39 mm rain and 23.2 mm snowfall.

"Currently it's snowing at Gulmarg, Pahalgam and light rain scattered places. Intensity set ti increase as the day progresses with main activity tonight and tomorrow (8th) leading to heavy Rain/snow in J&K," according to a tweet by the IMD.

Mewanwhile, flights at the Sringar Airport were delayed due to adverse weather and low visibility. "We were able to operate 35 flights and 6 were cancelled," the airport said on Wednesday.

