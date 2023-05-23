IMD predicts light rain in Delhi in coming days due to western disturbances

New Delhi [India], May 23 : India Meteorological Department on Tuesday that the blistering heatwave in Delhi is likely to subside as the temperature is likely to fall in the coming days due to a change in western disturbances.

IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava, while talking tosaid that there is a western disturbance effect in Jammu and Kashmir that is predicted to come to the plains of North East India region and North East Rajasthan.

He also said that light rain and cloudy weather are being predicted in Delhi.

"For the past 2 days there Delhi witnessed heatwave conditions. In the automatic weather station temperature has been recorded up to 25 degrees. There is a Western disturbance effect in Jammu and Kashmir. This effect will come to the North East India region and North East Rajasthan. Due to which light rain and clouds are predicted in Delhi also."

Srivastava further noted it may rain 1-2 cm in the aforementioned areas, which might lead to temperature going down by 4-5 degrees Celsius. Srivastava also forecast thunderstorms and lightning over Delhi-NCR on May 24-25.

Though a heat wave-like condition has been prevalent in the Delhi-NCR region for the last two days, the scientist further said that there will be a slight increase in the temperature, but the clouds will remain surrounded and there may be light drizzle.

"There are chances of hail storm also in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, areas of Punjab connected with Himachal Pradesh and some areas of North Rajasthan during this period. There will be thunderstorms and lightning in Delhi NCR as well on May 24 and 25," he added.

IMD has also predicted that squally winds with the speed of 50-60 kmph may occur in pockets of West Bengal and Sikkim on May 23 and 24.

"In pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on May 24. Uttarakhand on 24 and 25 May and West Uttar Pradesh on May 25," IMD added.

