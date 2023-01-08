IMD predicts moderate rain in seven districts of TN

Chennai, Jan 8 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the possibility of moderate rain in seven districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

The weather department stated that Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Myladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts of the state will have moderate rains on Sunday.

The RMC has also said that light to moderate rain will happen in Chennai and other coastal districts of the state for the next two days.

Tamil Nadu received heavy rain in October and November 2022, but in December there was a reduction in rain. Light to moderate rain showered over some parts of the state on alternate days.

The maximum temperature is also likely to fall in the next few days in the seven districts of the state.

