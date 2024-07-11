IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Delhi-NCR, issues red alert for northeast

New Delhi, July 11 Dr Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday said that Delhi-NCR is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall over the next two days, followed by light rainfall activity after that.

"Till yesterday, the monsoon trough was south of its normal position from Jaisalmer, which resulted in heavy monsoon activity in the core zone," Naresh Kumar explained.

Highlighting the shift in weather patterns, he informed that IMD has issued a red alert for the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.

"Now the trough is shifting to the north, and the rainfall activity will be prevalent in the northeast, where a red alert has been issued, especially in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. This will lead to increased monsoon activity on the western coast, with heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm predicted," the IMD scientist added.

Talking about humidity, he said that it will be prevalent due to the moisture in the air.

"If there is rainfall, then it becomes fine, and if not, then the humidity level remains high," he added.

He also mentioned that central India will see isolated heavy rainfall for many days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor