IMD predicts normal monsoon likely in warmer July

The country's monsoon is projected to be normal in July, with the exception of some areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which also predicted above-average temperatures for the whole month.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the July rains will help wipe out rainfall deficiencies witnessed in June. As many as 16 states and union territories received deficient rainfall in June, with Bihar and Kerala reporting large deficits at 69 per cent and 60 per cent below normal respectively.

Large states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana also received less rainfall than what is normal for June, the first month of the south-west monsoon season. The monthly rainfall averaged over the country as a whole during July 2023 is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of LPA) and most probably within the positive side of the normal, Mohapatra said.

Mohapatra said during most of the recent El Nino years, June rainfall has been within the normal range. In 16 of the 25 years when June rainfall was below normal, July rainfall has been reported normal, he said.

He said 377 weather stations across the country reported heavy rainfall events - 115.6 mm-204.5 mm per day - in June, while 62 stations reported extremely heavy rains, amounting to more than 204.5 mm.