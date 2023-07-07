Imported cigarettes worth over Rs 4 crore, heroine seized from Mizoram's Champhai

Champhai (Mizoram) [India], July 7 : The Mizoram Range Assam Rifles (East) has recovered imported cigarettes and heroine from Champhai district on Thursday from two different operations, a press release from the Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (IGAR) East headquarters read.

While 380 cases and 36 cartons of imported cigarettes worth Rs 4.94 crore were recovered from Ruantlang, Champhai, 127.42 grams of heroine (No. 4) worth Rs 89.18 lakhs were recovered from Zokhawthar, Champhai.

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles, Customs Department Champhai and Excise and Narcotics Department Champhai based on specific information, the press statement said.

During the operation,imported cigarettes were recovered which were hidden off the track in General Area Ruantlang. In another operation, Heroine No. 4 were found tactically hidden in general area Zokhawthar.

The entire consignment of imported cigarettes worth Rs 4,94,93,600 and 127.42 gms of heroine worth Rs 89,18,700 have been handed over to Custom Preventive Force, Champhai and Excise and Narcotics department, Champhai respectively for further legal proceedings.

