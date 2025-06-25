Improved NE infrastructure to boost regional connectivity: Mizoram CM

Aizawl, June 25 Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on Wednesday, chaired a virtual meeting of the high level task force on the North East Economic Corridor, set up by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) to accelerate economic growth in the north eastern region of India.

As the convener of the task force, Lalduhoma expressed his gratitude for their commitment to the development of the region.

He outlined key challenges and priorities, particularly underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure development in the northeast.

He noted that Mizoram's road density remains significantly below the national average and that other critical infrastructure sectors also require focused attention.

The Chief Minister stressed that improved infrastructure in the region would not only enhance regional connectivity but also strengthen cross-border trade with neighbouring Asian countries, creating substantial employment opportunities in the process.

He also conveyed his appreciation to Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his continued leadership and proactive role in advancing development in the northeast region.

Lalmalsawma Pachuau, Secretary of the Planning and Programme Implementation Department of the state government, presented a report summarising key points from the first meeting consultations and inputs received from member states.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on the findings and recommendations.

The meeting was attended by Union DoNER Minister Scindia, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Manipur Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Secretary V. Umashankar and senior officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, among others.

Participants shared their perspectives and proposals, reaffirming their commitment to hold follow-up consultations aimed at achieving a collective and coordinated approach to the corridor's development.

Several high level task forces were constituted by the Ministry of DoNER to identify key interventions and formulate actionable short-term, medium-term, and long-term strategies for the integrated development of the North East Economic Corridor.

High level task forces were constituted following the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held in November last year in Agartala (Tripura).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the chairman of the NEC, chaired the NEC plenary session.

