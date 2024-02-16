Imtiaz Qureshi, Renowned Chef and Inventor of Dum Pukth Biryani, Passes Away at 93

Renowned Indian chef Imtiaz Qureshi, the culinary maestro behind iconic establishments like Dum Pukht and Bukhara, breathed his last earlier today at the age of 93. The legendary chef, celebrated for putting nawabi Lucknow's Dum Pukht cuisine on the global map, received the Padma Shri in 2016, becoming the first practicing member of his fraternity to achieve this honor.

Imtiaz Qureshi's journey began as an unlettered cook who started working at the tender age of nine. Despite facing humble beginnings, he rose to prominence with his trademark handlebar mustache, Santa Claus-like personality, and eloquent Urdu narrations of kitchen tales. Qureshi became renowned for inventing dishes inspired by conversations with patrons and fellow professionals, showcasing his culinary ingenuity.

In 1962, Qureshi worked with a Lucknow-based catering company serving the Indian Army during the Chinese War. It was during this time that he had the opportunity to serve Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. To honor Nehru's vegetarian preferences, Qureshi crafted Turush-e-Paneer, escalopes of cottage cheese stuffed with dried plum and oranges, quilted in a tomato plum sauce.

As Qureshi's culinary prowess gained acclaim, he was hired by Lucknow's Clarks Avadh and later headhunted by Ajit Haksar, the founder of ITC Hotels, for the group's new address in New Delhi—Maurya Sheraton. He traveled the world, garnering accolades and establishing his reputation as a culinary virtuoso. At Maurya Sheraton, Qureshi became an instant sensation, with high-profile figures showering him with gifts in recognition of his innovative cuisine.

Dum Pukht, the restaurant at Maurya Sheraton, became synonymous with Imtiaz Qureshi, showcasing dishes such as Kakori Kabab, Dum Biryani, Koh-i-Awadh, and Mahi Dum Pukht. His collaboration with renowned food writer Jiggs Kalra produced culinary masterpieces that became a standard-bearer for Indian fine dining.

Beyond his culinary contributions, Qureshi's dynamic personality and ability to absorb knowledge from various sources set him apart. He even introduced dishes inspired by his encounters, such as the 'badin jaan' he discovered at a dinner for the Afghan ambassador.

The passing of Imtiaz Qureshi marks the loss of a chef who revitalized Indian fine dining, providing it with a distinctive identity globally. Several celebrities and figures from the culinary world mourned his demise, acknowledging his profound impact on Indian gastronomy.

Singer Adnan Sami expressed sadness over Qureshi's passing, calling him a culinary genius and the modern-day father of Awadhi Cuisine. Actor and Masterchef India judge Ranveer Brar shared an emotional note, reminiscing about Qureshi's influence on his journey to becoming a chef. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur announced the sad news, recognizing Qureshi's culinary legacy and contributions.

With great sadness and a heavy heart, I regret to inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of Padmashree Chef Mr. Imtiaz Qureshi, who departed from this world earlier this morning. His culinary legacy and contributions will forever be remembered and cherished. May his… pic.twitter.com/o4NE0dAPg7 — Kunal Kapur (@ChefKunalKapur) February 16, 2024

