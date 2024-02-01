In 58 Minutes, Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Her Shortest-Ever Budget Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Interim Budget 2024-25 in the Parliament on Thursday. The Finance Minister delivered the speech of 58 minutes long.She started her speech at 11AM in the morning today and her speech ended at 11:58 AM. Sitharaman presented her sixth budget in the Parliament and ended the budget speech very quickly, in only 58 minutes. She holds the record of delivering the longest budget speech.

The interim budget - a short-term financial plan - seeks Parliament nod for a grant in advance to meet the government's essential expenditure for the first four months of the new financial year. The Budget Session of Parliament began yesterday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint meeting of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The session will conclude on February 9.Stock markets opened in green today, ahead of the interim budget.

Key Highlights Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposes no change in direct and indirect tax including import tax

Interest-free loans to states to promote tourism

Funds will be provided for developement of tourism in Lakshwadweep

Panel to be formed for tackling the challenges of higher population

Roll out of Udan Schemes have been very successful

517 new routes to be launched under Udan Scheme

Healthcare facilities under Ayushman Bharat will be extended to all Aasha workers, Aanganwadi workers

Government plans to set up hospitals in all districts

Vaccination of 9-14 year old girls for cervical cancer

New housing plan for the middle class

2 crore houses to be built under PM Aavas Yojana.

Promote investment in post-harvest activity by both private and public sector support

Empower diary farmers

More efforts to control foot and mouth disease

Crop insurance has been given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana

Five integrated Aqua Park to be set up