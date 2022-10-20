In a bid to provide smooth emergency facilities to MPs, AIIMS director, writes a letter to LS Joint Secretary

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, Director, Dr M Srinivas on Wednesday wrote a letter to YM Kandpal, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha over streamlining of Outpatient Department (OPD) and emergency consultation, inpatient hospitalisation services for Members of Parliament, following the SOPs issued.

"In case a sitting Member of Parliament requires OPD consultation from a speciality / super speciality department the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him requisite details about the ailment and specialist/superspecialist doctor to be consulted," the letter stated.

"The SOPs include duty officers who are qualified medical professionals from the department of hospital administration will be available in the control room AIIMS Hospital around the clock and the duty officer on duty will be the nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate requisite medical care arrangements for on sitting MPs," it added.

According to the letter by M Srinivas, "The duty officer will speak to a concerned specialist or super specialist doctor or head of the department and will fix up a requisite appointment. In case it is so required we can speak to the Chief of Centre or Head of the concerned department as well."

"In case of an emergency situation where the people's representative requires immediate medical management, the Lok Sabha/Rajyasabha secretariat or personal staff of the MP will contact the duty officer and provide him with requisite details about the ailment. So that the duty officer can guide them as to which emergency services the MP should be brought to main emergency or Trauma Centre emergency or an Eye emergency," the letter reads further.

"In case of inpatient hospitalisation MP, the treating faculty will send a brief note to the medical superintendent about the ailment or illness that MP is suffering from the proposed line of management and expected duration of stay. it will be countersigned by the medical superintendent and will be sent to the Lok Sabha/ Rajyasabha secretariat given email id by the medical superintendent's office," said Dr Srinivas in a letter

After the circulation of the letter, AIIMS New Delhi took to Twitter and said, "AIIMS New Delhi has always had a 24x7 control room for co-ordination of medical care of patients from all walks of life Residents&Faculty from Dept of Hospital Administration work here to ease logistics and expedite treat for poorest of the poor."

( With inputs from ANI )

