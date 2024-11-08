In first video message after leaving jail, Kejriwal sounds poll bugle in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 8 In his first video message to Aam Aadmi Party workers after stepping out of prison two months ago, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday called upon party workers to put in their best over the next three months to bring the party back to power for the third time in Assembly polls.

“We will fight collectively and win,” said Kejriwal, asking partymen to oppose divisive forces in a video address laced with names of Gods and phrases in an attempt to use the religion card to reach out to voters.

“If you feel angry at some point, you may pray to Ram. If you belong to other religions, you may find solace in the name of your Gods,” said the AAP leader, who has been holding padyatra across Delhi for the past few weeks to highlight the party’s governance model.

With an eye on Dalit voters, the former Chief Minister also praised B.R. Ambedkar and raised the “Jai Bhim” slogan in the video, with a Tricolor and a photo of Ambedkar in the background.

The AAP leader called upon supporters to apply for leave in offices so that over the next three months they could dedicate themselves fully to the party’s victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal, speaking in Hindi, also urged AAP supporters from other states to camp in Delhi and contribute in the party campaign.

“Delhiites who cannot take leave from work, should try and give a few hours in a day or week to the campaign. We will seek your help in a way that you may be able to contribute from homes,” said Kejriwal.

He described his stay in prison in a “baseless” corruption case as a test of character and God’s way of preparing him for future challenges.

“The God-sent challenges and difficulties are a message from Him to prepare us for carrying out important tasks in future. We don’t have to lose focus in difficult times and need to face challenges with courage,” he said.

The AAP National Convenor also complimented party workers for resisting attempts to bribe them or break the party while he and other party leaders were put behind bars.

Taking credit for giving an honest government in Delhi, Kejriwal said it was for the first time in 75 years that issues like roads, schools, power, electricity and hospital had been brought to the top of political discourse.

