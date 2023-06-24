In five years, Uttar Pradesh will become $1 trillion economy state: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 24 : Aiming to make Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion dollar economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned 'UP for UP, UP for India, UP for Global' for the state.

The Chief Minister has said that now is the time of Uttar Pradesh. Utilising all of its potentials, Uttar Pradesh will establish itself as the most important base for the nation's multidimensional growth. Fixing sector-wise short-term and long-term strategies according to UP's potential,

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a timeframe of five years to achieve this ambitious goal. The Chief Minister has said that by the year 2027, Uttar Pradesh will become a state with an economy of $1 trillion. On Friday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials of various departments related to the state's income-expenditure and one trillion dollar economy and issued necessary instructions.

The Chief Minister said that according to the vision of the Prime Minister, it is our mission to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. Officers should concentrate on core sectors for this, and our core sectors are manufacturing, IT & ITES, religious tourism, and agriculture. Apart from this, we also need to give a special focus on sectors like energy, health, urban development, education, food processing, and MSME, among others. The officials informed the Chief Minister that there is a plan to develop the major metropolitan cities of the state as hubs for different sectors. In this sequence, preparations are on to make Lucknow the country's first AI city. Along with this, the Chief Minister discussed with the officials how to make the state a hub for green energy.

Instructing the officers, the Chief Minister said that we must move quickly to make the state a $1 trillion dollar economy. More technology will have to be used to bring transparency to the system. Any type of pendency will not be tolerated at all. UP has a base of 96 lakh units of MSMEs. To make the state a trillion-dollar economy, there is a need to plan on a large scale regarding this.

While reviewing the construction sector, the Chief Minister said that 54 lakh houses have been constructed for the poor in the state. Directing the officers, he said that all types of construction work must be registered. Use technology for this. We should have a record of every construction work going on in the cities and villages. The safety of registered construction projects should be guaranteed by this system. Arrange for insurance against any accidents that may occur during or after the registered construction work. Every construction project related to infrastructure should be registered. This will increase transparency. It should also be kept in mind that any construction work should be done only on barren and infertile land. Construction work should not be done on agricultural land.

According to the prime minister's vision, Uttar Pradesh is the first state where the task of releasing the GDP of the districts has been done. However, this work was halted during the COVID period and needs to be resumed. Publish the GDP of the districts along with the data of income expenditure from various resources of the entire district. This data should also be sent to various universities for study.

He said that each department should make full use of its resources to generate income. Efforts should be made to further improve the ranking of Ease of Doing Business by giving traders a transparent system. He suggested that the system be made so transparent that no businessmen or entrepreneurs doing business in the state or wishing to do business should have any fear.

The Chief Minister said that ODOP has been empowered by removing all legal restrictions. The work that should have been done after independence started in 2017. Today, lakhs of people are associated with the tourism industry in the state. There has been a growth of more than 24 per cent in this sector. There is no such tourist destination in the state where even a single hotel or guest house is empty. Prepare the entire mechanism for an accurate assessment of the tourists coming to the state. Use AI technology if needed.

