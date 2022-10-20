In viral video, old man asks UP Police to save him from his son

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 20 In a video that has gone viral on social media, an elderly man can be seen pleading with the police to save him from his criminal son.

According to the police, the video is of Nirmal Sharma, 70, who claims that his son Amit, 27, forcibly enters the house and beats him up and demands money at gunpoint.

"A couple of days ago, my son Amit even attacked me with the 'butt' of a country-made pistol when I resisted his demands," he is heard saying.

Nirmal Sharma is a resident of Gangapur Colony in Bidhnoo.

Bidhnoo police station in-charge Yogesh Kumar Singh said, "The family is having a property dispute. A search is on to trace the elderly man's son, who was earlier in jail in connection with a case and was released on bail about six months ago."

It has come to light that more than two dozen cases are already registered against the man's son.

