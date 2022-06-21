Inaugural journey of Bharat Gaurav tourist train will be on Ramayana Circuit

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways is launching and operating the first Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train (modern state-of-the-art AC rake) from Delhi on Tuesday and will cover all prominent places associated with the life of Lord Rama.

The inaugural Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train connecting destinations associated with Ramayana Circuit in India and Nepal was flagged off today from Delhi Railway Station jointly by the Minister of Railways and the Minister of Tourism. The train carrying 500 Indian tourists on board will arrive at Janakpur Dham station on June 23, 2022.

The proposed 18-day Bharat Gaurav Tourist train will be the first of its kind to cross the international borders and promote tourism in a more holistic manner. The train operating on the Ramayana Circuit will also cover the religious destination of Janakpur (Nepal) for the first time in addition to other popular destinations such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhui, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Panchvati (Nasik), Hampi, Rameshwaram and Bhadrachalam.

The train has 14 coaches and every coach of the train has been designed as a kaleidoscope of "Pride of India- Bharat Gaurav" highlighting various facets of India such as monuments, dances, cuisines, attire, festivals, flora and fauna, Yoga, folk art and so on.

The train will return back to Delhi on the 18th day of its journey covering roughly a distance of around 8000 Kms in this entire Ramayana tour. This fully air-conditioned tourist train will comprise of eleven 3rd AC coaches, one pantry car and two SLR's. Freshly cooked vegetarian meals will be served on board to the guests in their respective seats from the well-equipped modern pantry car.

The train has also been fitted with infotainment system for the entertainment of the passengers as well as for public announcements. From clean toilets to enhanced security features of CCTV Cameras and Security Guards for each coach have also been provided for the tourists. Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiative "Dekho Apna Desh" to promote domestic tourism.

A price range starting from Rs 62,370/- per person all-inclusive tour package, IRCTC also offers a 10 per cent discount for early 100 bookings as special promotions.

All necessary health precautionary measures will be taken care of by providing safe and healthy travel during the tour. IRCTC will make efforts to provide a safe and memorable experience to the guests. In order to make this package more attractive and affordable to a large population, IRCTC has tied up with Paytm and Razorpay payment gateways for providing EMI payment options for breaking the total payment in small amounts EMIs. These EMI payment options can be made through Debit/Credit Cards.

Government/PSU employees can avail LTC facility on this tour as per eligibility based on the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India. Besides this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists containing a face mask, hand gloves and a hand sanitiser.

Temperature check of all tourists and staff, frequent train sanitization at halt stations etc and other precautions will be ensured. Staff shall be screened thoroughly and kitchen will be cleaned and sanitized after every meal service.

COVID-19 final Vaccination is mandatory for all guests of the age of 18 years and above.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor