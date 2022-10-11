Inauguration of 'Mahakal Lok' in Ujjain today to be live-streamed in 40 countries

Bhopal, Oct 11 Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, also called Mahakal's Nagari after the ancient Mahakaleshwar temple here, will witness the grand inauguration of the newly developed 'Mahakal Lok' on Tuesday, which will be live-streamed across 40 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the first phase of the mega project at 6.30 p.m.

The ceremony of Mahakal Lok will be telecast live in 40 countries to connect the devotees of Lord Shiva. Here in Madhya Pradesh, all prominent temples of Lord Shiva will be decorated with hundreds of earthen lamps.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared an elaborate arrangement to make the occasion extravagant. The project in the holy city of Ujjain, which is expected to significantly boost tourism in the state, is a key part of the party's "cultural resurgence" plank to increase its support base in the state, country and across the globe ahead of the 2023 Assembly and then 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said the party's NRI cell reached out to NRIs in 40 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, New Zealand and Canada. "We reached out to the people from Madhya Pradesh residing in these countries. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I held a virtual meeting with them and they were excited to join the event. We are planning to extend the list of countries to 50. Apart from virtually attending the event, the NRIs will organise special ceremonies like lighting of lamps to mark the occasion," Sharma said.

Sharma further said that over 1,000 giant screens will also be put up across the state to facilitate the public viewing of the event as part of the BJP's efforts to draw more people to the party. The party workers have been exhorted to organise 'Diwali-like events' at the booth level to celebrate the event.

According to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Indore from Ahmedabad at 4 p.m. and then will reach Ujjain between 5 to 5.30 p.m. The Prime Minister will offer his prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple and then will inaugurate the newly constructed part of the temple.

