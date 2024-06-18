Incessant rain triggers landslides, floods in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, June 18 Incessant monsoon rains during the past two days triggered landslides, flash floods and water logging in various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, badly affecting normal life in several districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said that a portion of the National Highway 415, along with a culvert, was washed away at Karsingsa in Papum Pare District, snapping connectivity between Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rains in the state capital and other parts of the state over the next few days, various district administrations urged people living in vulnerable areas to shift to safer places or relief camps.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Papum Pare and Kurung Kumey districts, and an orange alert for nine other districts, with the rest marked in the Yellow category.

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state over the next five days. It has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning and extremely heavy rains likely in isolated places.

Waterlogging was reported in several stretches of the vital Itanagar-Yupia Road. Landslides were also reported from various locations in the state. According to officials, there has been no loss of human lives reported from any part of the state so far.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also urged the people to stay in safer places with utmost care. "IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cms) over North East India, including Arunachal Pradesh, in the next 3-5 days. I urge all citizens to stay safe, take necessary precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated on weather advisories. Our administration is on high alert to ensure everyone's safety", he said on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor