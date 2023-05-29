Inclement weather forecast in J&K till June 2

Srinagar, May 29 The weather was dry in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that intermittent light to moderate rain is likely to occur towards late afternoon or evening which can continue till June 2.

"Intermittent Light to Moderate Rain/Thunderstorm very likely to occur towards late afternoon/evening at many places in J&K today," a Meteorological (MeT) department statement said.

The statement also forecast inclement weather up to June 2 and advised farmers to postpone spraying of orchards and harvesting of crop till June 2.

Srinagar had 12, Pahalgam 5.1 and Gulmarg 7 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh region had 6.8 and Leh 1.8 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor