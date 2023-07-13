Income criteria for EWS seeking houses under PMAY in Mumbai metropolitan increased: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that the Centre has increased the income critaria for the economically weaker section (EWS) seeking affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) for the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The income limit for EWS of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for affordable homes PMAY has now been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

Union urban development and housing ministry also have written a letter to the Maharashtra government in this regard.

“Thank you PM Narendra Modi & Hon Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ji for enhancing EWS income criteria from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for AHP vertical under #PMAY for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Maharashtra Government’s request,” Devendra Fadnavis said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“This will help lakhs of citizens of MMR,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor