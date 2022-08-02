Income Tax raids at properties of Kollywood financier Anbu Chezian, producers Thanu and SR Prabhu

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 2, 2022 01:40 PM2022-08-02T13:40:01+5:302022-08-02T13:40:49+5:30

Income Tax officials are conducting raids on properties of Kollywood financier Anbu Chezian and producers Kalaipuli S Thanu and SR Prabhu.Income Tax (I-T) raids are currently underway at 40 properties belonging to Kollywood financier Anbu Chezian. I-T officials initiated the raids at around 5 am on Tuesday morning, August 2, at Anbu Chezhian’s residence in Chennai and Madurai.Officials are raiding a total of 40 locations, 10 in Chennai and 30 in Madurai.

IT raids are also being conducted at the properties of producers Kalaipuli S Thanu and SR Prabhu.Raids began at Thanu's property at 9 am on Tuesday morning. As many as 12 officials are conducting the raids at his office in T Nagar and in his residence. He is a very popular producer and has worked with Rajinikanth, Dhanush and many other bigwigs in the industry. SR Prabhu is a relative of actor Surya. His offices in Teynampet and T Nagar are being raided along with his other properties.

Tags :Anbu ChezianSR Prabhu