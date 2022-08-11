Independence Day 2022: Go First announces ticket SALE, Airfare starts at Rs 1508

To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) today launched a limited period Independence Day sale with fares starting at Rs 1,508 (inclusive of taxes) for travel on its domestic network. Passengers can book across all domestic sectors operated by Go First for the travel period starting from 1st September 2022 until 31st March 2023. The four-day booking period will commence on 10th August 2022 and will conclude on the 13th of August 2022.

To commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, Go First (formerly known as GoAir) today launched a limited period Independence Day sale with fares starting at Rs 1,508 (inclusive of taxes) for travel on its domestic network. Passengers can book across all domestic sectors operated by Go First for the travel period starting from 1st September 2022 until 31st March 2023. The four-day booking period will commence on 10th August 2022 and will conclude on the 13th of August 2022.