Independence Day 2024: Confused Between 77th or 78th? Know Details about India's Independence Year

India is gearing up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024, marking the end of nearly 200 years of British colonial rule. The occasion will be observed with great enthusiasm across the country and among the Indian diaspora globally, paying tribute to the numerous sacrifices made in the struggle for freedom.

This year's Independence Day theme is ‘Viksit Bharat,’ highlighting the government's goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, marking a century of independence. Although officially the 78th observance since 1947, there is some confusion over whether this year should be termed the 77th or 78th celebration, depending on whether one counts years or observances.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, now in its third year, began on August 9 and will continue through August 15. This initiative aims to boost patriotism and national pride by encouraging every Indian to display the national flag. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, emphasized that the campaign seeks to foster national pride and unity. In support, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has updated his profile picture to the national flag and urged citizens to actively participate. The campaign encourages people to take selfies with the flag and upload them to the Har Ghar Tiranga (HGT) portal, promoting community engagement and national solidarity.

At the Red Fort’s main Independence Day event, over 4,000 guests from sectors like agriculture, youth, and women, recognized by Prime Minister Modi as key to India’s development, will be in attendance. The guest list includes 1,000 from Agriculture, 600 from Youth Affairs, 300 from Women and Child Development, and others from various sectors. Special focus will be on 150 elected women representatives and their families, alongside beneficiaries of schemes such as Meri Maati Mera Desh and MyBharat.