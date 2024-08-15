Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Announces Increase in Maternity Leave from 12 to 26 Weeks for Working Women

On Independence Day 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered his 11th consecutive speech from the Red Fort. The celebration, marking the 78th Independence Day, is centered around the theme 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', which focuses on steering India towards becoming a developed nation by the year 2047.

#WATCH | PM Modi says, "For working women, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We not only just respect women, we not only take decisions for her sensitively, we make decisions to ensure that the government does not become a hindrance in the requirements… pic.twitter.com/iv39Wh5L9D — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2024

While addressing the nation from the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi announced that maternity leave for working women has been extended from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. He stated, "We not only respect women and make sensitive decisions for them, but we also ensure that the government does not become a hindrance to the requirements of mothers striving to raise quality citizens."

PM Modi is urging all levels of government, from panchayat to central government, to work on improving ease of living in a mission mode.