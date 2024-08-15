Independence Day 2024: PM Modi Set To Deliver 11th Speech From Ramparts of Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort as India marks its 78th Independence Day. This year’s celebration will be centered around the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047’, which aims to drive the country towards becoming a developed nation by the year 2047.

The Independence Day ceremony will kick off at approximately 7:15 am with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by senior government and military officials, followed by an inspection of the Guard of Honour, coordinated this year by the Indian Navy. A significant moment will be marked by the prime minister unfurling the national flag, accompanied by a 21-gun salute from the 1721 Field Battery, which will use indigenous 105mm Light Field Guns.

This year, approximately 6,000 special guests from various segments of Indian society— including youth, tribal communities, farmers, women, and beneficiaries of government schemes— have been invited to attend and witness the ceremony.