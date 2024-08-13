Independence Day 2024: Preparations Ramp Up at Delhi's Red Fort Ahead of August 15 (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 13, 2024 08:00 AM2024-08-13T08:00:40+5:302024-08-13T08:01:00+5:30

As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, extensive preparations are underway at the ...

Independence Day 2024: Preparations Ramp Up at Delhi's Red Fort Ahead of August 15 (Watch Video) | Independence Day 2024: Preparations Ramp Up at Delhi's Red Fort Ahead of August 15 (Watch Video)

Independence Day 2024: Preparations Ramp Up at Delhi's Red Fort Ahead of August 15 (Watch Video)

As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, extensive preparations are underway at the historic Red Fort in Delhi. 

Watch:

In preparation for Independence Day celebrations, traffic diversions have been enforced at the borders of the national capital starting Monday. The advisory specifies that heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) are prohibited from entering the city. Extensive law enforcement and traffic management measures have been put in place to ensure smooth proceedings for the August 15 festivities.

Traffic diversions will be in effect at Delhi's borders, with HTVs barred from entering the city from 10 PM on Monday until noon on Tuesday, and again from 10 PM on Thursday until noon on Friday, according to the advisory.

Open in app
Tags :Independence Day 2024delhiRed Fort