Independence Day 2024: Preparations Ramp Up at Delhi's Red Fort Ahead of August 15 (Watch Video)

As India gears up to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, extensive preparations are underway at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

Watch:

#WATCH | Preparations underway at Delhi's Red Fort ahead of Independence Day, August 15



India will be commemorating its 78th Independence Day this year pic.twitter.com/BkM2cyc5br — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2024

In preparation for Independence Day celebrations, traffic diversions have been enforced at the borders of the national capital starting Monday. The advisory specifies that heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) are prohibited from entering the city. Extensive law enforcement and traffic management measures have been put in place to ensure smooth proceedings for the August 15 festivities.

Traffic diversions will be in effect at Delhi's borders, with HTVs barred from entering the city from 10 PM on Monday until noon on Tuesday, and again from 10 PM on Thursday until noon on Friday, according to the advisory.