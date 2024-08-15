Independence Day 2024: We Carry the Blood of 40 Crore People Who Uprooted Colonial Rule,’ Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India's 78th Independence Day. This will mark his 11th consecutive Independence Day speech as Prime Minister.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said "We are proud that we carry the blood of the 40 crore people who had uprooted the colonial rule from India...Today, we are 140 crore people, if we resolve and move together in one direction, then we can become 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 by overcoming all obstacles in the way."

'Viksit Bharat 2047' is not mere words and that they are the reflection of the resolve and dreams of 140 crore people, he further added. “People have given many suggestions to make India developed by 2047, including making nation manufacturing hub, seed capital.

In his first Independence Day address of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surpass Manmohan Singh, who unfurled the tricolour 10 times from the ramparts of the Red Fort between 2004 and 2014. This achievement will position Modi behind Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who each performed the honour 17 and 16 times, respectively.

