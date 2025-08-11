Independence Day 2025: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art On Theme of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' at Puri Beach (See Pics and Video)

Ahead of Independence Day 2025, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand art at Puri beach based on the theme of 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. Speaking to reporters, Pattnaik said, "As per PM Modi's clarion call of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', the entire India is hoisting Tiranga on their houses. This year too, there should be 'Har Ghar Tiranga'. So, as an artist, I have created this sand sculpture here..."

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative. It was launched in 2021 to encourage people to hoist the national flag at their homes and celebrate India's 75th year of independence. The initiative aims to ignite a sense of patriotism and raise awareness about the Indian national flag.

Let us come together to foster national unity and pride, and reignite the spirit of #HarGharTiranga this #IndependenceDay, answering the clarion call of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji.

— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 10, 2025

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness over the "phenomenal" participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, noting that it reflects the deep patriotic spirit that unites the people of India and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. He also urged citizens to continue sharing their photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com.

Responding to the Ministry of Culture's posts about phenomenal participation in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, the Prime Minister posted on X, "Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com."

In an X post, the Ministry of Culture emphasised, "We are elated to see the enthusiasm surrounding the #HarGharTiranga campaign. From Kashmir to Lakshadweep and from Gujarat to Sikkim, the heartwarming images of people proudly hoisting the Tricolour show the deep connection that every Indian has with the National Flag."

According to the Ministry of Culture, this year the initiative will run from August 2 to August 15, during which the government has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes.

The Ministry also stated that this year, along with the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the government has also taken up a resolve for cleanliness.

"From August 2 to 15, hoist the tricolour at your home," The Ministry of Culture stated in a post on X. "This time, along with the tricolour, a resolve for cleanliness -- The message of "Cleanliness is Service" will be spread to every individual," the post added.