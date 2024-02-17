India Approves Major Defense Purchases Worth Rs 84,560 Crore

In a significant boost to its defense capabilities, India has approved the acquisition of critical military equipment worth Rs 84,560 crore. The announcement, made by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlights the government's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by prioritizing Indian vendors for the procurement.

It was stated that the acquisition would enhance the capabilities of the armed forces and the Indian Coast Guard. Although the ministry did not disclose the exact number of mid-air refuelers being procured for the Indian Air Force, it is understood that the approval is for the purchase of six such tanker aircraft.

The DAC accorded AoN for procurement of flight refueller aircraft for enhancing the operational capabilities and reach of the Indian Air Force, the ministry said. The DAC has granted the Approval of Necessity (AoN), or initial approval, for the procurement of medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft. This decision aims to enhance the surveillance and interdiction capabilities of both the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard.

The Indian Air Force is getting 56 C295 transport aircraft under a previously finalised deal worth Rs 21,935 crore. In September last year, the IAF received the delivery of the first C-295 aircraft from Airbus Defence and Space.

“Further, to keep the Indian Naval ships one step ahead of the threats posed by the adversaries, the AoN under Buy (Indian) category has been accorded for procurement of active towed array Sonar having capabilities to operate at low frequencies and various depths for long range detections of adversary submarines,” the ministry said in a statement.