India As a Destination For Electric Vehicles Aims To Achieve Zero Emissions by 2070: Union Minister Kumaraswamy

India aims to achieve zero emissions by 2070. The adoption of electric mobility is a transformative step towards modernizing India's transport sector. Not only will this bring environmental benefits, but this shift will also create significant employment opportunities.” Stated Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday.

Speaking at the National Conference on Making India an Electronic Mobility Hub for a Developed India organized by Assocham, he said that Reduces the country's dependence on conventional fuels. Contributes to a clean, green environmental future. These initiatives will strengthen India's position as a global leader in sustainable development and technological innovation, he said. Working tirelessly to make it a global hub of mobility he emphasized that the Ministry of Industry has an unwavering commitment to advance the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

The focus is not only on promoting local manufacturing but also on driving sustainable growth across the nation. These efforts are in perfect alignment with the visionary goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vikshita Bharat 2047 initiatives, he said. He said that the government is expected to finalize the third phase of its flagship electric mobility adoption scheme FAME in a month or two. An inter-ministerial group is working on the inputs received for the scheme, and efforts are being made to address the issues in the first two phases of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle (FAME) scheme.