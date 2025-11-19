India, Australia deepen strategic ties as FM Penny Wong arrives in Delhi today for bilateral dialogue

New Delhi, Nov 19 Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong will arrive in India on Wednesday for the 16th Australia-India Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue, marking yet another high-level engagement in the rapidly expanding strategic partnership between the two nations.

Wong’s visit reinforces the growing momentum in bilateral ties under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both countries aligning more closely on Indo-Pacific security, technology cooperation and economic resilience.

According to a statement released by the Australian Embassy, the meeting also marks her 26th engagement with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar -- a reflection of the depth and continuity of the diplomatic relationship.

Calling India and Australia “closer than ever”, the Australian Foreign Minister said the partnership has become “crucial for us and crucial for the region in a sharper and more competitive world”. Her remarks underline the shared concerns of both nations regarding regional security, strategic balance, and the need to maintain a stable rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.

During the Framework Dialogue, the two ministers are expected to outline the next phase of cooperation, expanding collaboration in cyber and strategic technologies, maritime security, defence, trade, sports, and people-to-people exchanges. Wong noted that she looks forward to setting the course for an “even more ambitious, future-focused agenda” with her Indian counterpart.

In November, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met with Australian Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Skills and Training Minister Andrew J. Giles in Melbourne and held discussions on strengthening economic relations between India and Australia.

"Our constructive discussions focused on unlocking the full potential of the India-Australia economic partnership, including through an ambitious and balanced Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement," he wrote on X.

India and Australia have a strong trade relationship that is strengthening, particularly after the implementation of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) in 2022.

India's main exports to Australia include petroleum products, engineering goods, and pharmaceuticals, while Australia's primary exports to India are coal, gold, and copper. Both countries are working to further deepen economic ties and reach $100 billion in trade by 2030.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor