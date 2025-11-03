India, Bahrain share centuries-old friendship, committed to peace, prosperity: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Nov 3 Highlighting the enduring partnership between India and Bahrain, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday addressed the 5th India–Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting in New Delhi alongside Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, stating that the two nations are bound by a centuries-old friendship rooted in trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties.

He underscored that both countries share a common goal of promoting peace and prosperity for their people in the region.

"India and Bahrain share centuries-old ties of friendship underpinned by trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. We also believe in a common goal and commitment for promoting peace and prosperity for our people and for our common region. Since our last HJC meeting, we have made significant progress bilaterally in defence, security, trade & commerce, health, culture, and people-to-people ties. But there are new areas such as space, fintech and technology that hold considerable promise for our partnership," EAM Jaishankar said.

He also congratulated Bahrain on the successful conduct of the 21st Manama Dialogue and extended his best wishes as the country prepares to assume the presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at the upcoming GCC Summit in Manama next month. Jaishankar expressed hope that with Bahrain’s support, the cooperation between India and the GCC would be further strengthened.

Highlighting the maritime cooperation between India and Bahrain, Jaishankar further said, “India has been active in the Combined Maritime Forces based in Manama. In September 2025, three Indian naval ships had visited Bahrain, which helped to reinforce bilateral friendship and the Indian Navy’s commitment to regional maritime security."

Jaishankar emphasised that India and Bahrain have witnessed a steady growth of bilateral trade and investment ties.

“We welcome investors from Bahrain to come and explore investment opportunities in India. Conclusion of a Bilateral Investment Treaty, and the establishment of a Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment will further boost our economic ties,” Jaishankar stated.

“ We are working on various initiatives to strengthen our cooperation in the field of healthcare. Our space agencies are also making progress for deepening their collaboration. We have a vibrant cooperation in the area of culture and strong people-to-people ties. Earlier this year, we launched the electronic visa system for Bahraini nationals. This, I hope, will encourage more visitors from Bahrain,” he added.

Reiterating New Delhi’s support for the Gaza peace plan, Jaishankar expressed hope that it would pave the way for a lasting and durable solution in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor