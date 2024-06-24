India-Bangladesh MoU on military education significant: Defence Ministry

New Delhi, June 24 The Ministry of Defence said on Monday that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, Tamil Nadu, and the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC), Mirpur, Dhaka, will go a long way in consolidating cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education.

The MoU was signed in New Delhi on Saturday during the State visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.

Both colleges impart training to officers of tri-services, preparing them for higher staff and command responsibilities. They share a common ethos, training curriculum and methodology and face similar challenges.

The MoU for cooperation in military education in strategic and operational studies is expected to further enhance bilateral defence engagements.

"This MoU will assist in enhancing professional acumen, provide deep insight into strategic affairs, assist in sharing best practices and expertise as well as augment the academic capabilities of student officers and faculty members. It will facilitate the conduct of training packages, joint seminars, faculty exchanges, and reciprocal instructor visits, to name a few," the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

During their meeting at the Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Hasina recognised that the India-Bangladesh partnership - founded on deep historical, linguistic, cultural, and economic linkages - has strengthened over the last decade.

Both leaders appreciated the significant role of the two countries in ensuring peace, stability and harmony in the region and agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation with a long-term perspective.

"In line with the plans for the modernisation of the Bangladesh armed forces, we will explore defence industrial cooperation to strengthen their capability for defence. We will continue to work closely with Bangladesh for our multifaceted military engagements of exercises, training and capability development," read the 'India-Bangladesh Shared Vision for Future: Enhancing Connectivity, Commerce and Collaboration for Shared Prosperity', which was released after the meeting between the two PMs.

