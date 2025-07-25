India Bans 25 Apps Over Objectionable Content

The Indian government has taken action against several digital platforms, directing Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block public access to them within the country. According to a report by Storyboard18, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) identified 25 apps and websites that were promoting inappropriate advertisements, including pornographic content. Platforms such as ALTT, ULLU, Desiflix, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, HotX VIP, Feneo, Mojflix, Triflicks, and others have been named in the list. Authorities found these links to be in violation of provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The government notification cited in the report underscores the responsibility of intermediaries to block or take down illegal content, as outlined in the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It specifically referred to Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act, which removes legal immunity for intermediaries if they fail to promptly disable access to content used for unlawful activities, once notified by competent authorities. The notice also emphasized the importance of intermediaries following due diligence in handling such content and acting swiftly to avoid penalties.

Additionally, Rule 3(1)(d) of the IT Rules mandates that digital intermediaries are prohibited from hosting, storing, or publishing any illegal content that could affect national sovereignty, public order, morality, or international relations. Violating these rules makes them vulnerable to legal consequences. The MIB has also invoked Rule 7 of the 2021 IT Rules, which states that platforms not following these regulations will no longer be protected under Section 79(1) and will be liable under applicable laws. These efforts underline the government's stance on ensuring ethical standards across digital media platforms.

In a separate development, the Indian Parliament was informed that 1,524 illegal gambling websites and mobile applications were blocked between 2022 and June 2025. This information was shared by the Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada, in a written response to a Lok Sabha query. The move is part of a broader crackdown on offshore gambling operations that fail to comply with India’s tax and regulatory frameworks. Such platforms, whether based in India or abroad, are required to register under the IGST Act and follow local laws, failing which they face blocking and legal penalties.

The government has also made it clear that online gaming platforms must pay a Goods and Services Tax (GST) of 28 percent. Authorities have raised concerns that several offshore gambling websites avoid taxation, harming domestic revenues and consumer protection. The Centre’s digital policies aim to create a safe, open, and accountable internet environment for Indian users. Jitin Prasada reiterated that these policies are necessary to uphold public trust and regulatory order in the fast-growing digital landscape. The crackdown on illegal platforms is expected to continue, aligning with the broader goals of digital governance and user safety.