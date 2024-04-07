INDIA bloc ally MDMK seeks retrieval of Katchatheevu, makes it poll issue

Chennai, April 7 MDMK founder and INDIA bloc leader Vaiko has said that the party is for the retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka.

The senior leader told media persons on Sunday at Tiruchi that he wants the island to be given back to Tamil Nadu.

He said that his party's manifesto, ‘Sloganeering for 24 Rights’ has pitched for the retrieval of the island.

Katchatheevu issue came to the fore again after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently accused then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi of handing over the island to Sri Lanka in 1974. He slammed the DMK and the Congress over the island row, saying the ruling alliance parties of Tamil Nadu have done nothing to safeguard the state’s interests.

MDMK, an alliance partner of Congress in the INDIA bloc, has often said that Congress had time and again 'betrayed' Tamil Nadu.

In his manifesto released on Saturday, Vaiko said that his party was for shutting down the nuclear power plant at Koodankulam, and added that the MDMK wants the New Education Policy to be scrapped.

He said that if his alliance assumed power at the Centre, his party would push for constitutional amendments to provide more powers to the state, and also said that he was for the abrogation of Article 361 which gives more powers to Governors.

The senior leader also said that he would push for the repeal of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if his alliance came to power at the Centre.

He also said that his party was for removing all toll plazas and wanted to introduce Thirukkural across the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor