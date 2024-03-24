INDIA Bloc Announces Mega Rally On 31st To Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has created huge chaos in Delhi and in some parts of the country. AAP and INDIA Bloc members came in support of Arvind Kejriwal and stated that the government and BJP are doing it as a political agenda, and they don't have any proof. Following which INDIA Bloc has announced a Mega rally on 31st of March. Aam Aadmi Party Leader Gopal Rai made this announcement on Sunday.

The ongoing clash between the opposition and the Narendra Modi government over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case, the INDIA bloc leaders have announced a mega rally to 'safeguard the country.'

Speaking at a briefing, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai expressed concern over Kejriwal's arrest and stated that it has ignited anger among those who cherish and uphold the constitution. He emphasized that the situation is not just about Kejriwal but reflects a systematic effort to eliminate the entire opposition. Rai accused Prime Minister Modi of misusing central agencies and alleged instances of buying MLAs. He claimed that some MLAs are either being lured with money or coerced into joining the BJP, while those who resist are faced with fabricated charges.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely echoed similar sentiments, asserting that democracy is under threat. He expressed solidarity with the INDIA alliance partners and highlighted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's efforts to protect democracy.

Video Gone Viral.

After arrest Kejriwal was produced before Rouse Avenue court. A video of official taking him inside the court has gone viral. In this video Kejriwal addressed the vide "Whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country,"