INDIA Block decimated, Congress failed to open account again: Kerala BJP on Delhi results

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 8 Kerala BJP chief K. Surendran said on Saturday that as the BJP is racing to a historic win in the Delhi Assembly elections, the INDIA Block has been decimated and the Congress party has been relegated to a mere regional party.

“The victory of the BJP in Delhi is on account of the development agenda being implemented by the Modi government,” said Surendran.

He added that with this historic win, the Congress which ruled Delhi for 15 years failed to win a single seat yet again.

“It has now become just a regional party and has no moral right to lead the Opposition. The INDIA Block has now been decimated,” said Surendran.

Surendran also pointed out that the corrupt regime of Arvind Kejriwal has been taught a lesson by the Delhi voters.

“With Kejriwal and Sisodia being shown the exit door, the very existence of the Aam Aadmi Party is now in question,” added Surendran.

He added that the loss of Kejriwal is a big blow to the traditional rival political fronts in Kerala - the ruling CPI-M-led Left and the Congress-led UDF, as they were in unison to express their solidarity with Kejriwal (Delhi Excise case).

“What happened in Delhi is a pointer towards those who indulge in corruption,” added Surendran.

Slamming the two Communist parties (CPI-M and CPI), Surendran said that they also contested the Assembly polls in Delhi but got NOTA.

“These two political parties are no longer relevant in Indian politics,” mocked Surendran.

Anil Antony - son of CWC member and former Defence Minister A.K. Antony - who is an office bearer of the national BJP said the resounding win for the BJP is on account of the double-engine government run by PM Modi.

“Kerala will also have to think of having a double-engine government and that day is not that far,” said Anil Antony.

